Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.11. 7,875,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,251,771. The firm has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

