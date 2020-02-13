Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.70. 56,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,401. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The company has a market cap of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

