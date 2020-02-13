Chase Investment Counsel Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.22. 961,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.15 and its 200 day moving average is $303.75. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $374.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

