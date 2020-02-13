Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 3.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,738,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 54,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

