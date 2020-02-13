Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $330,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 2,258,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.