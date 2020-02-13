Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,140 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,823,000 after acquiring an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

