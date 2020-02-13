Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasTec by 844.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

