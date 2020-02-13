Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 291,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $34,649,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

KSU stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.