Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.64 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

