Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.05. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

