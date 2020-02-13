Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $2.91 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,856 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.02. 325,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,645. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

