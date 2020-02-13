Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their target price on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.98.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $206.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.