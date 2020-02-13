Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $1.46 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.24. 4,366,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

