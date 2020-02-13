Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,281,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.72. 971,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.