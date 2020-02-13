Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.69. 342,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

