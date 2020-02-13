Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 175.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $249,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $84.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.