Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 26,615 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,853. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

