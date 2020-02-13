Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 413 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1,048.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,071.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,219. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $882.87 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,133.28.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

