Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 4,374 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 242,221 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.00. 1,558,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

