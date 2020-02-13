Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 7,870 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.30.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,409. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $148.17 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,133,022. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

