Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 8,665 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FII. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $3,253,647. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

