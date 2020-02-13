Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.