Chase Investment Counsel Corp Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Teradyne accounts for about 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,534,000 after buying an additional 441,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after buying an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Teradyne by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 313,996 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Teradyne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 597,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,228. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

