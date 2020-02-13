Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,395 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The stock had a trading volume of 202,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,272. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.