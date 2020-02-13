Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $54.32. 33,047,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,922,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 181.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

