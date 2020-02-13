Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,400 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 900,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 152,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,087. The firm has a market cap of $812.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.