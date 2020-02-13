Chegg Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Chegg stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chegg by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 545.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,197 shares of company stock worth $31,730,908 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

