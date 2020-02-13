Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $1,061,760.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,436,621.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90.

Shares of CHGG opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -400.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.