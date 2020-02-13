ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya Sells 45,300 Shares

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $2,247,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 445,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,852. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

