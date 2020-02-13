Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.15.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. Chemours has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.