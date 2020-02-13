Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. Chemours also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-3.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.15.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 3,681,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. Chemours has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

