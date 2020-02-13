Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

