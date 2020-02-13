Chevron (CVX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chevron (NYSE: CVX):

2/12/2020 – Chevron had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $134.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $135.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.75. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after buying an additional 1,198,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after buying an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

