Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CVR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.