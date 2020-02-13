Chiliz 1-Day Volume Tops $48.52 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market cap of $80.02 million and $48.52 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.