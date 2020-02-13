China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CBPO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $116.49. 121,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 211,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 139,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the third quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

