Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $890.00 to $920.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $975.00.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $930.00 to $1,010.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $850.00 to $900.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $900.00 to $925.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $800.00 to $850.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $831.00 to $875.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $1,010.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/4/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $868.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $830.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $875.00 to $920.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $900.00 to $960.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $825.00 to $830.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/28/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $690.00.

1/23/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $803.00 to $825.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $970.00 to $975.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $900.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $901.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. Despite its share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, the company’s viable business strategy bodes well. For 2019, management expects comps to grow in high-single digit. Earnings estimates for current quarter and 2020 have also witnessed upward revision over the past 60 days, reflecting investors’ optimism regarding the stock. However, high costs and intense competition are concerning. Also, high costs of operations is an added concern for Chipotle.”

1/3/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $1,010.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $890.00.

12/19/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $797.00 to $831.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $12.58 on Thursday, hitting $912.95. 422,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.73 and a 52 week high of $914.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

