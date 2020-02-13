Chris Akhavan Sells 379,932 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

