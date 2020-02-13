Chronologic (DAY) Price Hits $0.40

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $382,628.00 and $269.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,228,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,577 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

