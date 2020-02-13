Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,312.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.