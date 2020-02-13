CIBC Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.75 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRT.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.60. 180,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 41.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

