Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,940 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 298,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 42,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,925 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. 286,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,694. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

