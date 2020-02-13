Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $1,515,811.75 in Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CI traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $221.89. 2,115,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

