Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Cigna worth $59,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,893. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.89. 2,115,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average is $181.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

