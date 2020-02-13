Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGX. TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.71.

CGX remained flat at $C$33.82 during trading on Thursday. 273,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,332. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.21.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

