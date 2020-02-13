Cineplex’s (CPXGF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cineplex to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CPXGF opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

