Circassia Pharmaceuticals’ (CIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

CIR stock remained flat at $GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. 1,830,046 shares of the company traded hands. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.50 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of $93.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

