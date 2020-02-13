Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.89% of Cirrus Logic worth $43,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $1,724,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. 635,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,671. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.