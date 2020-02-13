Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 635,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,671. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after buying an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 303,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after buying an additional 287,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.