Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 162,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

